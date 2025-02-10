Closed
CMTM is closed on Tuesdays. We look forward to welcoming you another day!
Explore, create, and collaborate during this drop-in class for 2-to-5 year-olds and their caregivers. Each week, experiment with the mediums and styles of both well-known and emerging artists.
This week, we are learning about Brandon Stanton, a New York City street photographer and founder of the series, Humans of New York. We will be taking selfies and making our own photo books.
Discover the Science for Tots series! This weekly program is designed around sensory-rich experiences for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Each week, experience a different science, engineering, math, or environmental activity based on the theme of the month. Meet new families and make new friends at this special science-focused gathering.
This month, drop in as we launch into love month with science-inspired art in Science for Tots. Mechanical physics will lead us to creative adventures! Through February, create a collaborative piece of art with other scientists by exploring how we can use objects that roll, drop, and spin to make art!
Where do frogs go in the winter? Explore the life of a frog through the four seasons and manipulate a winter pond sensory bin to imagine how frogs freeze in the winter and unfreeze in the spring.
Art Studio is a midday opportunity for artistic expression. Located in the front half of MakerSpace, this program explores creative techniques, materials, and mediums each week, designed for young artists & makers.
Plan, design, and manufacture your very own game using common and not-so-common materials in MakerSpace. Will your game have moving parts? Will it be big or small? Do you have a board game idea that you want to bring to life? We can’t wait to see what you create! Free-choice materials are also available during each session.
For Pete the Cat, life is an adventure no matter where you wind up. Even after he gets caught rocking after bedtime and sent to live with the squarest of the square Biddle family, Pete can get them rocking in no time! That is, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth. Pete and Jimmy are total opposites, and have to live together. The last thing Jimmy needs is Pete turning everything upside down. But, when Jimmy has a surprise pop quiz in art, it’s Pete to the rescue! Join Jimmy and Pete on an adventure of friendship, all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus!
Together we will explore a sticky sensory table and observe the many animals in the aquarium that have special sticky powers.
Member’s Science Spot is a weekly program where families can meet live aquarium animals and engage in activities designed for children ages 0–5. Enjoy enriching moments that spark curiosity, encourage exploration, and inspire a love for the natural world.
Let’s dance together! At today’s Theatre for Tots, join our special guest teacher from Portland Ballet to move your body to music. This is a special early childhood theatre experience for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers to gain confidence imagining and pretending together.
Explore, create, and collaborate during this drop-in class for children 2-5 and their caregivers. Each week, experiment with the mediums and styles of both well-known and emerging artists. This week, we will focus on Jean Michel Basquiat and his identifiable street art style. Please plan for a messy but fun morning; aprons will be provided. Thank you to Hancock Lumber for their support of this program and CMTM's MakerSpace.
The greatest actor in the world, Wolfgang, is about to perform his solo “Extravaganza” theatre piece-- but is rudely interrupted by a delivery person with a mysterious package. Can you imagine delivering a package to the greatest actor in the world and becoming part of the performance? The delivery person dons a red beanie and the show goes on! The two actors tackle all the characters in this fast, funny and surprising retelling of the classic story. This Red is courageous, clever and talented, thwarting any dinner plans a wolf might have. Like an unexpected package, when you open up a fairy tale, you never know what you’re going to find.
Discover the Science for Tots series! This weekly program is designed around sensory-rich experiences for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers.
This month, drop in for ooey-gooey exploration of liquids, solids, and gases! Discover that matter matters, as we experiment with oobleck, defrost toy animals from melting ice, and mix ingredients to make bubbles!
Art Studio is a weekly midday opportunity that invites young artists and makers to explore artistic expression. Held in the front section of MakerSpace, this program explores creative techniques, materials, and mediums. This week, create a painting using Polka Dots!
Work individually or as part of a group to design and build a bridge out of simple materials. Learn the fundamentals of basic engineering through interactive problem-solving. This program focuses on process over product and encourages fun experimentation. All ages and abilities are welcome.
Work individually or as part of a group to design and build a bridge out of simple materials. Learn the fundamentals of basic engineering through interactive problem-solving. This program focuses on process over product and encourages fun experimentation. All ages and abilities are welcome.
Explore all the textures that surround us in the world and make an etching to see these textures come to colorful life! Member’s Science Spot is a weekly program where families can meet live aquarium animals and engage in activities designed for children ages 0–5. Enjoy enriching moments that spark curiosity, encourage exploration, and inspire a love for the natural world.
Let’s pretend together! In this creative drama experience, we will use the power of imagination, storytelling, and song to transform CMTM's Maddy’s Theatre into familiar environments. This is an interactive early childhood theatrical experience for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers to gain confidence imagining and pretending together.
Do dragons love tacos? Can sharing food make friends? Explore the world of cooking through picture books and imaginative play. Stories including Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin and A Feast for Joseph by OD Bonny and Terry Ferrish are the inspirations for our culinary creations. Measure, mix, and imagine as we cook and share stories and snacks.
Stories in the Kitchen runs five weeks: 3/11, 3/18, 3/25, 4/1, and 4/8
Explore, create, and collaborate during this drop-in class for children 2-5 and their caregivers. Each week, experiment with the mediums and styles of both well-known and emerging artists. This week, we will focus on Sumiko Takada, a ceramicist who uses Mishima, or inlaying, to create intricate surface designs on her pieces. Visitors will get the chance to practice Mishima by carving on their own slab of clay, and then inlaying with color. Please plan for a messy but fun morning; aprons will be provided. Thank you to Hancock Lumber for their support of this program and CMTM's MakerSpace.
Whether you are meeting a dog for the first time or own a dog yourself, all are welcome to greet our friendly, four-legged therapy dog friends. Come hang out, read a book, sing a song, or explore dog training with a certified therapy dog and its caregiver. Therapy dogs will be visiting with a trained adult in the 3rd floor IDEXX STEM Learning Hub and would love to say "hi" to you if you wish. Included with Admission.
Planet Earth needs you! Can you design a seed launcher to help pollinate a field? Can you engineer a road that allows amphibians to cross safely? Together we will explore some of the wondrous animals on our planet and engineer roads, filters, and more to discover and imagine ways to co-exist with these awesome beings. Makers will get to use the tools and materials of CMTM’s MakerSpace plus additional special supplies.
Eco Engineers runs five weeks: 3/12, 3/19, 3/26, 4/2, and 4/9
There’s a WHOLE world of music to discover! From toe-tapping tunes to silly sounds, join us as we explore the magic of rhythm, melody, and song. Grab your imaginary instruments, put on your dancing shoes, and get ready to create your own musical story! Each week, we’ll work together to build an exciting adventure with interactive games, imaginative prompts, and musical-themed acting challenges. Who will we meet? Where will the music take us? Each class will reveal a new part of our journey, leading up to a fun-filled performance for friends and family on the final day!
This class runs six weeks: 3/12, 3/19, 3/26, 4/2, 4/9, 4/16
Discover the Science for Tots series! This weekly program is designed around sensory-rich experiences for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers.
This month, drop in for ooey-gooey exploration of liquids, solids, and gases! Discover that matter matters, as we experiment with oobleck, defrost toy animals from melting ice, and mix ingredients to make bubbles!
Art Studio is a weekly midday opportunity that invites young artists and makers to explore artistic expression. Held in the front section of MakerSpace, this program explores creative techniques, materials, and mediums. This week, use battery-operated & wiggly Scribble Bots to create a drawing on paper for an abstract design.
Every spring in Maine, hundreds of thousands of amphibians awaken to leave their underground homes in the pouring rain to journey to vernal pools, an event known as Big Night. Salamanders and frogs can travel up to half a mile, crossing roads throughout the state, to begin the next phase of amphibious life cycles.
Celebrate this upcoming natural phenomenon with special programming exploring amphibious life. Experience a dramatic frog life cycle, construct a sensory vernal pool, and create a jumping frog and a mini pond in the MakerSpace–can your frog jump into or over the pond?
While we explore and create, we will gain an understanding of how humans can help support and protect amphibians in the neighborhoods we share.
Have you ever caught a frog or discovered a salamander scurrying over a rock? Come meet scientist Greg LeClair, an amphibian expert and the founder of a citizen science project called Maine Big Night. Big Night is a special night of the year when folks help amphibians cross roads to reach their breeding grounds. Explore the amphibians in Maine and get tips on how you can help them at Big Night!
Experience the joy of movement with your little one in Dance With Me, a fun and energetic class designed for caregivers and children ages 2-5. Led by South Sudanese dancer Veeva Banga, this engaging experience blends stretching, partner choreography, and playful games to create a shared celebration of rhythm and connection. Veeva’s unique blend of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and cultural dance inspires creativity, confidence, and joy in every participant. Caregivers and children move together, fostering a sense of trust, teamwork, and shared accomplishment.
Join The Center for Maine Wildlife to meet a live frog. Make observations and explore the adaptations of a live frog.
Manipulate pippettes, water, and curious fingers to find plastic animals hidden in the ice. Together we will use our senses and heat science to explore spring melt and the awakening of hibernating animals.
Member’s Science Spot is a weekly program where families can meet live aquarium animals and engage in activities designed for children ages 0–5. Enjoy enriching moments that spark curiosity, encourage exploration, and inspire a love for the natural world.
Let’s pretend together! In this creative drama experience, we will use the power of imagination, storytelling, and song to transform CMTM's Maddy’s Theatre into familiar environments. This is an interactive early childhood theatrical experience for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers to gain confidence imagining and pretending together.
Calling all writers! Playwriting ensemble is the chance to learn about the different aspects of playwriting, channel our creativity, and create original stories ready to take the stage. Through prompts, games, partner and group work, and even special guests, each day will provide different inspiration in getting our stories from brain to page. Each session will provide opportunities for individual and group work, the goal being that each writer comes away from this process with scenes, or a completed short play, to share with friends and family.
This class runs five weeks: 3/18, 3/25, 4/1, 4/8, 4/15
Explore, create, and collaborate during this drop-in class for children 2-5 and their caregivers. Each week, experiment with the mediums and styles of both well-known and emerging artists. This week, we will focus on Chakaia Booker, an abstract sculptor famous for large-scale work with discarded tires. Using found objects, we will create recycled shapes and sculptures. Please plan for a messy but fun morning; aprons will be provided. Thank you to Hancock Lumber for their support of this program and CMTM's MakerSpace.
Discover the Science for Tots series! This weekly program is designed around sensory-rich experiences for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers.
This month, drop in for ooey-gooey exploration of liquids, solids, and gases! Discover that matter matters, as we experiment with oobleck, defrost toy animals from melting ice, and mix ingredients to make bubbles!
Art Studio is a weekly midday opportunity that invites young artists and makers to explore artistic expression. Held in the front section of MakerSpace, this program explores creative techniques, materials, and mediums. We'll use soft squares of foil to make people, plants or animal sculptures.
Did you know that veterinarians might study loons or perform laser therapy on elephants? Come meet traveling veterinarian Lisa Benson, DVM! Together, we will practice using a microscope, explore veterinary tools such as stethoscopes, and use our imaginations to step into the shoes of a veterinarian.
Play Your Way is on the way! Mark your calendar for this regularly scheduled event at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, designed for anyone who would benefit from a quieter, low-key experience. It's an ideal time for families affected by Autism, Sensory Processing Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Down Syndrome, or other challenges to explore the Museum & Theatre, connect with other families, and see if it’s the right fit for you and your loved ones.
Work individually or as part of a group to design and build a bridge out of simple materials. Learn the fundamentals of basic engineering through interactive problem-solving. This program focuses on process over product and encourages fun experimentation. All ages and abilities are welcome.
Manipulate pipettes, water, and curious fingers to find plastic animals hidden in the ice. Together we will use our senses and heat science to explore spring melt and the awakening of hibernating animals. Member’s Science Spot is a weekly program where families can meet live aquarium animals and engage in activities designed for children ages 0–5. Enjoy enriching moments that spark curiosity, encourage exploration, and inspire a love for the natural world.
Let’s pretend together! In this creative drama experience, we will use the power of imagination, storytelling, and song to transform CMTM's Maddy’s Theatre into familiar environments. This is an interactive early childhood theatrical experience for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers to gain confidence imagining and pretending together.
Explore, create, and collaborate during this drop-in class for children 2-5 and their caregivers. Each week, experiment with the mediums and styles of both well-known and emerging artists. This week, we’ll focus on the work of Kevin Xiques, a self-taught abstract expressionist artist. We'll us layered squeegee techniques and acrylics to create big paintings. Please plan for a messy but fun morning; aprons will be provided. Thank you to Hancock Lumber for their support of this program and CMTM's MakerSpace.
Discover the Science for Tots series! This weekly program is designed around sensory-rich experiences for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers.
This month, drop in for ooey-gooey exploration of liquids, solids, and gases! Discover that matter matters, as we experiment with oobleck, defrost toy animals from melting ice, and mix ingredients to make bubbles!
Art Studio is a weekly midday opportunity that invites young artists and makers to explore artistic expression. Held in the front section of MakerSpace, this program explores creative techniques, materials, and mediums. This week, use a collection of stamps and stencils to create art on paper.
Explore the unique animals in our freshwater and saltwater habitats and discover the physical and behavioral adaptations they use to survive. Using human-made tools as props, we will imagine the features these animals rely on everyday. From freezing frogs to suctioning sea stars—what other amazing animal adaptations will we find?
Manipulate pippettes, water, and curious fingers to find plastic animals hidden in the ice. Together we will use our senses and heat science to explore spring melt and the awakening of hibernating animals.
Member’s Science Spot is a weekly program where families can meet live aquarium animals and engage in activities designed for children ages 0–5. Enjoy enriching moments that spark curiosity, encourage exploration, and inspire a love for the natural world.
Let’s pretend together! In this creative drama experience, we will use the power of imagination, storytelling, and song to transform CMTM's Maddy’s Theatre into familiar environments. This is an interactive early childhood theatrical experience for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers to gain confidence imagining and pretending together.
Morris likes lots of things: doing puzzles, painting pictures, pretending to be an astronaut, and wearing a tangerine dress from his school’s dress-up box because it “reminds him of tigers, the sun, and his mother’s hair.” But some of his classmates think boys can’t wear dresses. With his vivid imagination and space-animal friends, Morris travels the galaxy in search of an answer to the all-important question: “Do astronauts wear dresses?”
Play Your Way is a monthly playtime for anyone who would benefit from a quieter, low-key play session at the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine (CMTM), designed for families affected by Autism, Sensory Processing Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Down Syndrome, or other challenges. This month, we’re hosting a sensory-friendly egg hunt!
A Mama Dinosaur left her eggs throughout the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, and we need help collecting them! Search for colorful dino eggs throughout the exhibits. Stop by MakerSpace to create a dinosaur-themed craft, explore fossils, and have a tasty snack to finish out the celebration.
All dino egg hunters will receive a special DINO-TASTIC tote bag, courtesy of presenting sponsor L.L.Bean, for their eggs and dinosaur art creations. Please leave other bags, buckets, or baskets at home.
Eggs are stuffed with toddler-friendly toys and include non-candy options. Adult supervision when opening eggs is required.
Search for colorful dino eggs, and try your luck at the golden dino egg challenge. Stop by MakerSpace to create a dinosaur-themed craft, explore fossils, and have a tasty snack to finish out the celebration.
Please note MOST treats have small parts and may not be not suitable for children under 3 years as they may become choking hazards.
All dino egg hunters will receive a special DINO-TASTIC tote bag, courtesy of presenting sponsor L.L.Bean, for their eggs and dinosaur art creations. Please leave other bags, buckets, or baskets at home.
Search for colorful dino eggs, and try your luck at the golden dino egg challenge. Stop by MakerSpace to create a dinosaur-themed craft, explore fossils, and have a tasty snack to finish out the celebration.
Please note MOST treats have small parts and may not be not suitable for children under 3 years as they may become choking hazards.
All dino egg hunters will receive a special DINO-TASTIC tote bag, courtesy of presenting sponsor L.L.Bean, for their eggs and dinosaur art creations. Please leave other bags, buckets, or baskets at home.
Discover the world on your tastebuds as we cook with food from biomes around the globe. We’ll stop at the desert to stir up agave lemonade, scale the mountains to make blueberry muffins, tip-toe into the ocean to make toasted seaweed chips, and more! In addition to cooking and snacking, we will see how the native wildlife in the aquarium are similar or different from those in the biomes we explore.
Kitchen Explorers runs five weeks: 4/29, 5/6, 5/13, 5/20, and 5/27
It’s our chance to dive deep beneath the waves at CMTM and discover what kind of creatures lurk in the darkest depths. Be part of a squad of theatre-makers and get ready to hop aboard a submarine to discover an under-the-sea adventure. Play games that inspire character development and world-building, and work together to create an original story all about what happens beneath the ocean. We will share a brief performance with friends and families on the final class day.
This class runs five weeks: 4/29, 5/6, 5/13, 5/20, and 5/27
Your imagination is the limit as we create art on a big and messy scale. Explore painting with moving objects, sculpt clay, and conduct a fizzing colorful eruption! Join us for these activities and more as we engage our hands and creativity in the process of making. Makers will get to use the tools and materials of CMTM’s MakerSpace plus additional special supplies.
Big, Messy Art runs five weeks: 4/30, 5/7, 5/14, 5/21, and 5/28
Is it a bird, is it a Plane? No, it's YOU, the superhero of this story. For young actors who enjoy being superheroes and saving the day, this class is for you! Join the Troupe and work together to discover one shared story through interactive games, imaginative prompts, and acting challenges to bring superheroes to life. Each class will shape the adventure, and tell us what happens next. We will share the entire story with friends and families on the final day of class.
This class runs five weeks: 4/30, 5/7, 5/14, 5/21, 5/28
Whether you are meeting a dog for the first time or own a dog yourself, all are welcome to greet our friendly, four-legged therapy dog friends. Come hang out, read a book, sing a song, or explore dog training with a certified therapy dog and its caregiver. Therapy dogs will be visiting with a trained adult in the 3rd floor IDEXX STEM Learning Hub and would love to say "hi" to you if you wish. Included with Admission.
Let’s pretend together! In this creative drama experience designed for our youngest audiences and their families, we will use the power of imagination, storytelling, and song to transform CMTM's Maddy’s Theatre into familiar environments. This is an interactive early childhood theatrical experience for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers to gain confidence imagining and pretending together.
Let’s build a nest together using large blocks and silks as we explore how animals use nests and make a close observation of eggs and shape.
Member’s Science Spot is a weekly programming time when families get to know live aquarium animals and participate in hands-on activities designed especially for children 0-5. Experience enriching moments that foster curiosity, exploration, and love of the natural world.
For Pete the Cat, life is an adventure no matter where you wind up. Even after he gets caught rocking after bedtime and sent to live with the squarest of the square Biddle family, Pete can get them rocking in no time! That is, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth. Pete and Jimmy are total opposites, and have to live together. The last thing Jimmy needs is Pete turning everything upside down. But, when Jimmy has a surprise pop quiz in art, it’s Pete to the rescue! Join Jimmy and Pete on an adventure of friendship, all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus!
Yes! You read that correctly! CMTM is OPEN this Tuesday from 9am-4pm for mid-winter break.
CMTM is the perfect place for indoor fun this February break. Get your energy out in the indoor climber, attend a theatrical performance in Maddy’s Theatre, or splash and learn at CMTM's unique indoor water tables. For a brand new experience, you can visit MakerSpace to be a part of the artistic transformation of CMTM’s beloved cow Maggie! Check out a full list of offerings on the chalkboard when you arrive!
Please note: to care for our animals, CMTM's From the Mountains to the Sea Aquarium is closed today.
The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine is the perfect place for indoor fun this February break. Get your energy out in the indoor climber, attend a theatrical performance in Maddy’s Theatre, or meet real ocean and freshwater creatures from the entire Maine watershed. For a brand new experience, you can visit MakerSpace to be a part of the artistic transformation of CMTM’s beloved cow Maggie!
Each day highlights a variety of educational activities in addition to exploring the exhibits. Check out the chalkboard upon arrival for a full list of times and locations.
CMTM’s beloved cow statue, Maggie, is getting a makeover & will be the featured collaborative art project in MakerSpace throughout vacation week. Maggie will be transformed daily with paint, drawings, and even a few surprises. Design and create your own small cow to take home. Free-choice materials will also be available during each session. MakerSpace is open 2-3 times per day. Check our daily special chalkboard upon arrival for a full list of free admission museum activities & MakerSpace times.
Celebrate all things LOVE during this festive morning designed for ages 0-5!
Design and create unique, heartfelt cards in MakerSpace using beautiful papers and collage techniques—perfect for sharing with friends and family.
Concoct a fizzing and bubbling heart potion with baking soda, vinegar, and colorful hearts designed for the youngest scientists in the IDEXX STEM Learning Hub.
Stop by Maddy’s Theatre for an interactive "Love Bug" puppet show, add a heart to the collaborative “What I Love” wall in CMTM’s atrium, and try a festive snack to finish out the morning.
Play Your Way is on the way! Mark your calendar for this regularly scheduled event at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, designed for anyone who would benefit from a quieter, low-key experience. It's an ideal time for families affected by Autism, Sensory Processing Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or other challenges to explore the Museum & Theatre, connect with other families, and see if it’s the right fit for you and your loved ones.
Art Studio is a midday opportunity for artistic expression. Located in the front half of MakerSpace, this program explores creative techniques, materials, and mediums each week, designed for young artists & makers.
Discover the Science for Tots series! This weekly program is designed around sensory-rich experiences for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Each week, experience a different science, engineering, math, or environmental activity based on the theme of the month. Meet new families and make new friends at this special science-focused gathering.
This month, drop in as we launch into love month with science-inspired art in Science for Tots. Mechanical physics will lead us to creative adventures! Through February, create a collaborative piece of art with other scientists by exploring how we can use objects that roll, drop, and spin to make art!
Whether you are meeting a dog for the first time or own a dog yourself, all are welcome to greet our friendly, four-legged therapy dog friends. Come hang out, read a book, sing a song, or explore dog training with a certified therapy dog and its caregiver. Therapy dogs will be visiting with a trained adult in the 3rd floor IDEXX STEM Learning Hub and would love to say "hi" to you if you wish. Included with Admission.
Explore, create, and collaborate during this drop-in class for 2-to-5 year-olds and their caregivers. Each week, experiment with the mediums and styles of both well-known and emerging artists.
This week, we will be focusing on the work of Native American visual artist and cultural arts worker Jaune Quick-to-See Smith. She is an enrolled Salish member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and is known for her complex abstract paintings and prints. Visitors will have the opportunity to create monoprints by painting onto a smooth surface and then transferring the picture onto paper.
Let’s pretend together! In this creative drama experience designed for our youngest audiences and their families, we will use the power of imagination, storytelling, and song to transform CMTM's Maddy’s Theatre into familiar environments. This is an interactive early childhood theatrical experience for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers to gain confidence imagining and pretending together.